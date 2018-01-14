SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines flight from San Francisco to Paris is diverting after the crew reported a passenger with a medical issue.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt said in a statement early Monday that United 990 is diverting to Dulles International Airport in Virginia.
He said the flight was scheduled to land just before 1 a.m. EST.
Specifics about the medical issue weren’t immediately released.
Most Read Stories
- Seattle-area rents drop significantly for first time this decade as new apartments sit empty
- Report: Seahawks to hire Brian Schottenheimer as offensive coordinator
- 60 years ago: The famous Boeing 707 prototype barrel roll over Lake Washington VIEW
- A year-by-year look at NFL offenses under Brian Schottenheimer, expected to be the new OC for the Seahawks
- Recession won’t revive Seattle’s bygone days | Jon Talton
The FAA says it will investigate.