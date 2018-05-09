SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Valley Authority says a unit of the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant is returning to service after completing a scheduled refueling and maintenance outage.

TVA said plant operators were currently returning Sequoyah Unit 1 to its full capacity after the outage Tuesday. In a news release, TVA said 81 of the unit’s 193 fuel assemblies were replaced and detailed inspections of the reactor vessel were conducted.

Other maintenance activities included replacing or refurbishing motors, valves and other plant components, and modifications to improve safety.

Located north of Chattanooga in Soddy-Daisy, Sequoyah Unit 1 is one of seven TVA nuclear reactors located across the valley. TVA says the unit generates enough power for 650,000 homes.