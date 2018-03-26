CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A unit at a Tennessee prison remained on lockdown a day after a fight among inmates.
Silverdale correctional facility spokeswoman Nikole Kanavos tells The Chattanooga Times Free Press that inmates in the unit will remain in their cells with limited movement until further notice.
The fight took place among several inmates Saturday night and the lockdown continued Sunday. No life-threatening injuries were reported and no staff members were injured.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
Private prison contractor CoreCivic has managed Silverdale since 1984.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com