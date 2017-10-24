HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A 72-year-old union treasurer in Connecticut will spend less than a year behind bars for embezzling more than $70,000 from the organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says Andrew Thibodeau, of East Hartford, was sentenced Tuesday in Hartford federal court to three months in prison, followed by a year of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft of labor union assets in April.

Beginning in 2004, court documents say Thibodeau served as treasurer for the Kensington office of a union for machinists and aerospace workers. Authorities say Thibodeau issued unauthorized paychecks to himself, and sometimes forged the signature of another union official on the checks.

Prosecutors say he also reimbursed himself for fraudulent expenses for maintenance, officer duties and supplies.

Thibodeau has been ordered to make full restitution.