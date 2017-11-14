LAS VEGAS (AP) — The union that represents hospitality workers says it will scrutinize whether MGM Resorts International followed the appropriate procedures when it cut the work hours of several employees at its Mandalay Bay casino-hotel following the Oct. 1 shooting.
The Culinary Workers Union tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal it is working with affected individuals. Spokeswoman Bethany Khan says contracts have seniority language that ensures “that when business improves, workers will return to work by seniority.”
MGM last week put several Mandalay Bay employees in a reserve list that does not guarantee them any shifts per week.
MGM CEO Jim Murren earlier this month told investors Mandalay Bay saw an increase in cancellations immediately after a man unleashed gunfire onto a crowd from one of the hotel’s 32nd-floor suites.
Most Read Stories
- 1 killed in Renton, 1 seriously injured in major storm that's knocked out power to 150,000+ homes in Western Washington
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Double-whammy of storms takes life of mother, topples trees and power lines in Western Washington
- Seattle's next mayor, Jenny Durkan, names full transition team, deputy mayors
- Seahawks bring back Byron Maxwell to help replace Richard Sherman at cornerback
Spokeswoman Debra DeShong says MGM is “working to minimize” the impact on employees.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com