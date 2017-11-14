LAS VEGAS (AP) — The union that represents hospitality workers says it will scrutinize whether MGM Resorts International followed the appropriate procedures when it cut the work hours of several employees at its Mandalay Bay casino-hotel following the Oct. 1 shooting.

The Culinary Workers Union tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal it is working with affected individuals. Spokeswoman Bethany Khan says contracts have seniority language that ensures “that when business improves, workers will return to work by seniority.”

MGM last week put several Mandalay Bay employees in a reserve list that does not guarantee them any shifts per week.

MGM CEO Jim Murren earlier this month told investors Mandalay Bay saw an increase in cancellations immediately after a man unleashed gunfire onto a crowd from one of the hotel’s 32nd-floor suites.

Spokeswoman Debra DeShong says MGM is “working to minimize” the impact on employees.

