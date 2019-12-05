PARIS – Crippling transport strikes began in France on Thursday in response to the government’s plans to overhaul the retirement system.

Ninety percent of high-speed TGV trains will not run, and Air France announced that it was canceling 30 percent of domestic flights and 15 percent of medium-haul flights. Eleven of 16 lines of the Paris Metro were shut down, and many schools in the capital and throughout the country were also closed, as teachers demonstrated.

In Paris, many daily activities ground to a halt ahead of the strikes, and the few public transport links that were still operating were eerily vacant. Many normally busy stations and thoroughfares were quiet, and windows at shops and banks were boarded in anticipation of the demonstrations. Commuters and city dwellers scrambled to find bicycles and scooters to get to work and go about their days.

The Eurostar train service, which connects London to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, announced significant cancellations, as did the British budget airline EasyJet, which said it was axing about 233 flights on Thursday.

Tourists also were likely to be disappointed: The capital’s most notable landmark, the Eiffel Tower, was closed, its operating company announced.

Thursday’s strike – expected to be the largest in decades – was yet another test for President Emmanuel Macron, who has pushed through plans to reform France’s retirement system despite sharp criticism from the country’s powerful trade unions. After months of “yellow vest” demonstrations against social inequality that stunned the government last year, Thursday’s strikes were expected to draw even larger crowds.

Advertising

By mid-day, 180,000 demonstrators had assembled in provincial towns and cities nationwide, according to police statistics reported by the Agence France-Presse news agency. But these figures did not include numbers from major cities such as Paris, Marseille and Lyon, where the demonstrations were slated to begin later in the afternoon.

Macron’s aim is to standardize France’s 42 retirement schemes into a single points-based system that would calculate pensions for all employees in the same way. Some of these existing schemes, such as those for Paris Metro conductors, allow certain workers to retire as young as age 52 and to receive monthly pensions of about $4,100.

Macron’s critics, notably in the unions, insist that a single system would unfairly target the least fortunate, penalizing people for periods of unemployment in a country where unemployment rates remain relatively high – 8.7 percent in the first quarter of 2019, according to Insee, France’s national statistics agency.

“There is noise in the street. I hope the windows of the Élysée are open!” Philippe Martinez, the secretary of France’s General Confederation of Labor, a major trade union, told reporters in Paris on Thursday. (He was referring to the Élysée Palace, the French president’s official residence.)

He said his followers were waiting on the second act of Macron’s presidency, a five-year term that began in 2017. “We are listening and no longer pretending that nothing is happening in this country, that there is no anger,” he said.

“I can tell you that there is determination and that the strike will not stop tonight.”

Advertising

In the past, none of Macron’s predecessors have been able to achieve such an extensive reform to what many consider a crown jewel of France’s extensive welfare system.

The last time the government attempted similar reforms, in 1995, millions took to the streets for weeks of strikes that shut down the country and forced then-President Jacques Chirac to backtrack in what became a withering political defeat.

For now, Macron shows no signs of backing down, and his retirement reforms were part of his campaign pitch in 2017, an election he won in a landslide, albeit against the far-right leader Marine Le Pen.

Jean-Baptiste Djebbari, France’s state secretary for transportation, took a conciliatory tone on Thursday. He said the government had been in discussions with union leaders for months and was ready to find a compromise on how the new policy would be implemented, even if the essence of the reforms would not change.

For the moment, few could predict how long the strikes would last.

Élisabeth Borne, France’s ecology minister, whose department is responsible for transportation services, said that any “significant improvement” on Friday was unlikely.

“I imagine the movement will continue,” Djebbari told reporters, adding that he hoped for a “rapid end to the conflict.”