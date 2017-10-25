DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A labor union is asking a federal judge to prevent Essentia Health from firing workers who don’t get a flu shot.

The United Steelworkers filed a lawsuit on behalf of its members at 11 Essentia locations seeking a temporary injunction on the requirement. The Duluth-based health provider announced last month that it will require all employees to get the flu shot with “very limited medial and religious exemptions.”

The Star Tribune reports the union wants the injunction in order to resolve the matter with management under the terms of its contract.

Essentia says employees who refuse the Nov. 10 deadline for a flu shot will be fired on Nov. 20. The company has declined to comment on the lawsuit.

