SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — Union Pacific is planning to invest $87 million into Louisiana rail improvements this year.

The Shreveport Times reported Thursday that projects for 2018 are planned at the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, along the Mississippi River, and between Alexandria and Shreveport. The improvements include replacing railroad ties and installing rock ballast.

Brenda Mainwaring, Union Pacific Corp. assistant vice president for public affairs in its southern region, says the investments will enhance efficiency in delivering goods.

Gov. John Bel Edwards says transportation leaders like Union Pacific help Louisiana’s industrial economy, and hundreds of thousands of jobs supported by rail logistics.

The investments do not include taxpayer funds.

The freight railroad plans to spend more than $3 billion in 2018 across its 23-state network spanning the western two-thirds of the United States.

