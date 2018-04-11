COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The union representing Ohio prison guards says a correctional officer remains in the hospital several weeks after he was attacked.

The Ohio Civil Service Employees Association says guard Matthew Matthias is being treated for 32 stab wounds and numerous internal and defensive injuries.

The union said Tuesday that Matthias is on dialysis to help his kidneys recover and needs therapy for his injuries.

A three-time convicted killer is suspected in the Feb. 20 attack on Matthias at the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility in Lucasville. Inmate Casey Pigge (pij) was transferred to the state supermax prison in Youngstown after the Feb. 20 attack.

Records show a second inmate suspected in the assault stabbed four inmates last year after slipping out of handcuffs.