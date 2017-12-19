MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minneapolis police union says officers were “heroic” in shooting a man who was slitting his own throat at City Hall
The incident happened Monday in an interview room at the Minneapolis Police Department. Union president Bob Kroll says video of the incident will show the officers tried to deescalate the situation, then had to intervene as the man was intent on taking his life.
The shooting is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. While Kroll declined to talk about the shooting itself, he says the man had just confessed to a shooting and the investigator went to get him water. The investigator returned to find the man harming himself. Kroll says he was cutting his throat with a knife.
The man was taken to a hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately available.
Most Read Stories
- Several dead after Amtrak train traveling at 80 mph derails from bridge onto I-5 WATCH
- Amtrak train that derailed onto I-5 was reportedly going 80 in a 30-mph zone, officials say WATCH
- Lakewood mayor had predicted new Amtrak rail line would lead to fatalities WATCH
- Live updates: Several dead, dozens injured, southbound I-5 closed after Amtrak train derails WATCH
- Amtrak derailment: I-5 closed until Tuesday at least, alternative routes 'full of traffic'