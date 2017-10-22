KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Unified police say they’re investigating the death of a man in Kearns as a homicide.
They’ve identified the victim as 20-year-old Joshua Belen and say another person was wounded in the shooting Saturday night.
Police say Belen was killed about 11:30 p.m. in the northwest parking lot near the Olympic Oval.
The name of the other person wasn’t immediately released.
Most Read Stories
- I-5’s Uncle Sam: 50 years and still ticked off near Chehalis
- Check out this new drone footage of the Bertha-dug Highway 99 tunnel WATCH
- Sports on TV & radio: Local listings for Seattle games and events
- Republicans going beyond hypocrisy with the national debt | Danny Westneat
- Washington state’s new parental leave law could change workplace for moms — and dads
Police say that person remains in critical condition at Jordan Valley Hospital.