KEARNS, Utah (AP) — Unified police say they’re investigating the death of a man in Kearns as a homicide.

They’ve identified the victim as 20-year-old Joshua Belen and say another person was wounded in the shooting Saturday night.

Police say Belen was killed about 11:30 p.m. in the northwest parking lot near the Olympic Oval.

The name of the other person wasn’t immediately released.

Police say that person remains in critical condition at Jordan Valley Hospital.