BEIRUT (AP) — The head of the U.N. children’s agency says even though the country’s civil war is winding down, 2 million of Syria’s children inside are still out of schools and it will likely take years and a lot of funding to help overcome the scars of the seven-year conflict.

UNICEF’s Executive Director Henrietta Fore says the agency has a shortfall of $95 million this year and has appealed for funds.

Speaking to The Associated Press in Beirut Thursday after returning from a visit to Syria, she said schools that have not been destroyed by war are packed with students although some of them lack electricity or even doors and windows.

Fore spent five days touring areas captured earlier this year by government forces from insurgents.