CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls is proposing an undergraduate resident tuition increase of 2.8 percent for the upcoming academic year.

The Courier reports that the Iowa Board of Regents will provide the first of two readings on the proposed rates for all three of Iowa’s public universities on Wednesday and Thursday in Council Bluffs.

UNI’s proposed rate, which comes to a $209 jump, is below the maximum 4 percent threshold established by the board earlier this year.

With 90 percent of its undergraduate students coming from Iowa, UNI enrolls the highest proportion of resident undergraduates of all three public universities, which include the University of Iowa and Iowa State University.

