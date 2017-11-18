DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — A group of University of New Hampshire students from Puerto Rico are raising money to send to campuses there that were damaged by Hurricane Maria.

The group calls itself Students Helping Estudiantes, and some of the money they’ve raised will go toward dehumidifiers and fans so research equipment in labs at the University of Puerto Rico won’t be destroyed by mold.

Melendez Oyola, a graduate student at UNH, says her friends and colleagues helped raise enough money to send nearly 20 packages to her family. She says a chain saw she sent was being used around her family’s neighborhood within minutes of being unpacked.

Meanwhile, Erick Garcia Troche, a graduate student at the University of Puerto Rico, is spending several weeks at UNH to continue his studies.