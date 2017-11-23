DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — The president of a foundation that helps people and communities get out of poverty is being honored by her alma mater, the University of New Hampshire.

The university’s Center for Social Innovation and Enterprise has chosen Clara Miller, who graduated in 1972, as its 2017 Social Innovator of the Year. The center focuses on how business, public policy, philanthropy and civic engagement can contribute to a socially and environmentally more sustainable world.

Miller is president of the F.B. Heron Foundation, where she has led a restructuring to broaden its impact. She will be honored at the university’s 5th annual Social Venture Innovation Challenge on Dec. 5.