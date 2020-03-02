MIAMI — A Florida man with no known connections to the global coronavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus, suggesting the possibility of a wider community outbreak in Florida, authorities said Monday.

The man, who is in his 60s and lives on the Gulf Coast in Manatee County, had not traveled to any country affected by the recent outbreaks and had no known contact with anyone who did, said Dr. Scott Rivkees, the Florida surgeon general.

The man is hospitalized, stable and has been evaluated for pneumonia, Rivkees said.

Florida declared a public health emergency late Sunday after the man and another person tested positive for the virus over the weekend. The other patient is a woman in her 20s in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa.

Her case can be more easily explained: She recently returned from northern Italy, which has identified more than 1,600 coronavirus cases, Rivkees said. She is in isolation at home.

“We do anticipate to see more positive cases in the state of Florida,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said at a Miami news conference.

Advertising

The authorities in Washington state, where five people have died, are scrambling to trace possible patient contacts amid an outbreak that appeared to be centered around a nursing home in the city of Kirkland.

New York, Rhode Island and Georgia were among other states reporting new cases, bringing the national total by Monday to more than 100.

Florida could be especially vulnerable to a coronavirus outbreak, both because of the large number of international travelers who visit during the winter months and because of the state’s large population of retirees. Given that the virus tends to be worse for older people, DeSantis said his administration was coordinating with assisted living facilities and nursing homes to make sure they were prepared.

“You absolutely need to take proper precautions about who’s being allowed in those facilities,” he said. His administration has also reached out to colleges and universities, asking students to stay out of class if they have traveled abroad for spring break to any of the affected countries.

“The risk to the general public is low,” Rivkees said. “Please go about your regular business.”

He urged people to stay home if they are sick, cough into their elbows and frequently wash their hands. People returning from countries where there is an outbreak should isolate themselves for two weeks upon their return, Rivkees said. If those people develop symptoms while at home, he said, they should call their county health department or medical provider to seek guidance on how to proceed.

Advertising

The man infected with the virus in Manatee County was hospitalized for five days before he was tested, Rivkees said. He had underlying medical conditions, the governor said.

Medical workers who were in contact with the man have been asked to isolate themselves, DeSantis said. He added that the state is looking into waiving rules to allow out-of-state doctors and nurses to work in Florida temporarily if private hospitals experience shortages of health care workers.

The governor spent part of the day touring public health labs in Miami and Tampa that are conducting coronavirus testing. There is a third lab in Jacksonville. The facilities can turn around results in 24-48 hours. Patients do not have to pay for the tests.

So far, the state has tested 23 people for the new coronavirus. The two positive results, which were first obtained by state labs, were confirmed Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

The test result for the Manatee County patient came back Saturday night, Rivkees said. He did not explain why the state did not publicize the result until late Sunday, adding only that public health officials were following protocol by sending the results to the CDC and doing the necessary detective work to find individuals whom the man might have exposed to the virus. The Tampa-area patient’s sister, who lives in California but was in recent contact with her, is also in isolation, the governor said.

Florida is currently monitoring 184 people who may have been exposed. Since late January, the state has monitored 795 people, according to DeSantis. But some, including the infected man in Manatee County, could not be tested until the CDC broadened testing rules late last week and the state began using proper testing kits on Saturday.

Among those quarantined at home as a precautionary measure are a woman and her child in the Sarasota area. The woman came into contact with one of the infected patients in her job at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota. Sarasota Military Academy, a public charter middle and high school where the woman’s child is a student, disclosed the exposure on Facebook, adding that neither the woman nor her child had any symptoms.

Christine Bowman, the executive director of schools at the academy, said the quarantine was expected to last nine days. The school plans to continue to disinfect classrooms and common areas as it has done previously during flu season.