FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials say unemployment rates fell in 102 of the state’s 120 counties between September 2016 and September 2017.

The Kentucky Center for Education and Workforce Statistics says jobless rates stayed the same in five counties and rose in 13 counties statewide.

The agency says Oldham County had the state’s lowest jobless rate at 3.1 percent. It was followed by Fayette and Shelby counties at 3.2 percent each. Four counties — Campbell, Jessamine, Scott and Woodford — were next at 3.3 percent each.

Magoffin County had the state’s highest unemployment rate at 12.9 percent. It was followed by Leslie County at 10.7 percent, Harlan County at 8.6 percent, Elliott County at 8.3 percent, Letcher County at 8.1 percent, Jackson County at 7.8 percent and Fulton County at 7.7 percent.