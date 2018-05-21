PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The University of New England has launched a new institute dedicated to study of the North Atlantic and the Arctic.

Officials announced Monday that the Institute for North Atlantic Studies of the University of New England will be based in Portland. The Portland Press Herald reports the first students for UNE North will be accepted this summer and classes will begin in summer 2019.

Among the inaugural programs at the institute is a one-year professional science master’s degree in Ocean Food Systems, created in partnership with two Icelandic universities.

UNE officials said the institute would also have undergraduate, graduate and professional educational programs.

Independent U.S. Sen. Angus King says the institute will further establish Maine’s reputation as “a leader in the Arctic region.”

