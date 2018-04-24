TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure that strengthens New Jersey’s law against discrimination and aims to quash pay disparities between men and women who do the same work.

The new law erases former Republican Gov. Chris Christie’s previous vetoes of similar legislation. Murphy is a Democrat.

Murphy signed the bill Tuesday in Trenton alongside Lilly Ledbetter, who helped inspire federal fair-pay legislation.

Murphy is hailing the legislation as the “most sweeping equal pay legislation in America.” Murphy took over from Christie in January.

The legislation changes New Jersey’s discrimination law to allow those seeking damages to receive back pay for up to six years, instead of the current two-year window. It also allows workers who were discriminated against to get triple damages.