HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities are expected to unveil a new 32-foot landing craft built for the Macomb County sheriff’s office Underwater Search and Recovery Team.
The event will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the sheriff’s office Marine Division in Harrison Township, northeast of Detroit.
The vessel took more than a year to construct and cost $409,000. It has a landing bow door for easy entry and egress from the water. It also can hold all 12 members of the team and their equipment.
Team members have been using patrol boats to search for drowning victims and to recover evidence underwater.
The sheriff’s office says the landing craft also will be used for shoreline security in the event of a large-scale event or border security incident.