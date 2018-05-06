NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A new museum in Niagara Falls tells the story of the region’s role in the Underground Railroad.
The Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center opened Friday.
It includes a recreation of an 1848 suspension bridge used by Harriet Tubman to lead slaves across the Niagara River to freedom in Canada.
The center’s curator, Ally Spongr, says the objective was to create an immersive experience that brings the stories of ordinary people to life.
