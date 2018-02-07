JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa’s embattled president calls it “fake” news — a social media report that Russian President Vladimir Putin was going to visit the country this week. President Jacob Zuma’s office is also denying allegations by opponents that he is preparing to fire the deputy who is poised to take his job.

The disputed announcements Tuesday illustrate the uncertainty in South Africa, where Zuma faces pressure to resign over alleged corruption. The speaker of parliament said Zuma will not give the state of the nation address in parliament Thursday and the ruling party announced the postponement of a key meeting Wednesday to discuss the president’s fate.

While Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa are holding talks on the leadership crisis, the protracted wait for a resolution is fueling national anxiety.