JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — State election officials are trying to determine whether a ballot apparently marked for Democrat Kathryn Dodge in a tied state House race should be counted.

The race between Dodge and Republican Bart LeBon was certified as a tie Monday. But state elections director Josie Bahnke says the ballot could still be counted, based on an ongoing investigation into its origin.

A recount is scheduled for Friday.

Dodge and LeBon are vying to replace Fairbanks Democratic Rep. Scott Kawasaki, who won a state Senate seat. The outcome of the House race will be critical in deciding control of the chamber.

Bahnke says the ballot in question appears to have been marked for Dodge. She says it was in a bin with questioned ballots.

She says officials contacted the precinct chair Monday.

