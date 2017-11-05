CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Three weeks after North Carolina’s flagship public university escaped NCAA penalties and closed an academic fraud case, the school’s athletic director is getting a $1 million compensation boost.

The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the university system’s governing board approved the deferred-compensation deal for Bubba Cunningham, the athletic director at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

The agreement approved Friday calls for Cunningham to receive tax-advantaged retirement contributions of $200,000 a year over the next five years. The money will come from athletic department money, not state appropriations.

The NCAA’s infractions committee recently decided not to punish the university over its long-running athletic and academic scandal involving no-show classes. The school had for years apologized and accepted responsibility for wrongdoing, then switched and called the classes legitimate.

