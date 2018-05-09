UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is urging Myanmar’s government to fulfill its commitment to hold perpetrators of violence against Rohingya Muslims accountable and to address the root causes that led about 700,000 members of the ethnic minority to flee to Bangladesh.

But its press statement Wednesday made no mention of Tuesday’s appeal by four human rights groups for the council to refer Myanmar to the International Criminal Court for alleged crimes against humanity, including targeting the Rohingya.

The Rohingya face official and social discrimination in predominantly Buddhist Myanmar, which denies most of them citizenship and basic rights because they are considered immigrants from Bangladesh.

The statement following the council’s recent trip to the two countries listed key issues Myanmar’s government needs to address — human rights, citizenship, poverty alleviation and development.