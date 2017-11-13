UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved a resolution by acclamation urging all countries to stop fighting and observe a truce during the upcoming Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The resolution was adopted with a bang of the gavel by Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak on Monday to loud applause. It urges U.N. member states to observe the truce for seven days before the Games begin on Feb. 9 until seven days after the Paralympic Winter Games end March 18.

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach told the 193-member world body that with the resolution the General Assembly is “creating the conditions for all athletes to compete in peace.”

In his words, “Only the U.N. member states can guarantee the athletes the safe passage to the Olympic Games.”