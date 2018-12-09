AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — The United Nations has begun sending desperately needed aid from Jordan to hundreds of thousands of civilians in war-torn Syria.
The U.N.’s humanitarian office said on Sunday that 369 trucks will carry one month’s worth of supplies to Syria. It’s the first cross-border aid shipment since the Syrian government recaptured a trade crossing with Jordan from Syrian rebels and reopened it in October.
Anders Pedersen, a top U.N. humanitarian official in Jordan, says the aid is being delivered in a “major logistical operation” aimed at mitigating the suffering of Syrians.
Pedersen says the U.N. agency expects the aid to reach 650,000 Syrians.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Yukon trapper shoots attacking grizzly — then finds his family already mauled to death
- Michelle Obama lights up Internet with frank criticism of Facebook exec's 'lean in' mantra
- White House chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
- A housekeeper without papers has been making Trump's bed VIEW
- US: Trump lawyer met Russian offering 'political synergy' VIEW
The U.N. says about 13 million Syrians suffering from the fallout of the country’s seven-year civil war are in urgent need of food, water, and medical supplies.