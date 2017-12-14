UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. Security Council is warning of “costs or consequences” for South Sudan’s government and opposition groups if they undermine upcoming efforts to achieve a cease-fire and implement a 2015 peace agreement.
The council says in a statement approved by all 15 members Thursday that “no party should set preconditions to participation.”
Council members strongly backed the forum organized by an eight-nation East African regional group to revitalize peace efforts. It is expected to begin in the coming week.
The world’s newest nation plunged into ethnic violence in December 2013 and clashes continue despite the peace agreement.
Most Read Stories
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Geminid meteor shower peaks tonight; here's how to watch
- Analysis: Is Jimmy Graham nearing the end of his time as a Seahawk?
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
As a first priority, the Security Council calls on all parties to end hostilities “as a sign of commitment” to the peace process.