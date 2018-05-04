NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The U.N. humanitarian agency says 80 people have been reported dead and hundreds of thousands displaced from their homes since March due to heavy rainfall in Kenya.
The U.N. statement says 244,400 people have been displaced, the majority of them in Tana River, Kilifi and Mandera counties.
Floods from seasonal rains hit as the East African nation was recovering from a devastating drought last year that affected half of its counties.
The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies in a separate statement estimates 100 killed in the flooding.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- George Harrison's first electric guitar up for auction
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- Trump confirms his lawyer was reimbursed after payment to Stormy Daniels
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
It also warns that the floods could trigger or worsen outbreaks of diseases such as malaria and cholera.