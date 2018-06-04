UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations says a Tanzanian peacekeeper was killed and seven others wounded in the Central African Republic when a U.N. patrol was ambushed.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that the incident took place Sunday in the village of Dilapoko in Mambere-Kadei Prefecture in the southwest of the country.
He said one of the seven peacekeepers was in critical condition and was transferred to the capital, Bangui, for treatment at the U.N. Mission’s military hospital, along with three other wounded soldiers whose condition is serious.
The U.N. mission in Central African Republic is one of the deadliest peacekeeping missions.
The Central African Republic has faced deadly interreligious and intercommunal fighting since 2013, when predominantly Muslim Seleka rebels seized power in the capital and mainly Christian anti-Balaka militias fought back.