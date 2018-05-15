BUJUMBURA, Burundi (AP) — The United Nations’ human rights chief calls last week’s deadly attack in Burundi a “very dangerous development” ahead of Thursday’s referendum that could extend the president’s rule.
Zeid Ra’ad al Hussein spoke Tuesday following Friday’s attack in rural Burundi that killed 26 people, including 11 children. The government blames the attack on a “terrorist group.”
Zeid says the attack in Cibitoke could have been motivated by politics or other reasons.
He also warns that “everyone will suffer if Burundi explodes into violence during or after the referendum.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Indonesia’s ‘sick’ new suicide bombers: parents with their children VIEW
- Watchdog: EPA's Pruitt demanded 24/7 armed security on Day 1
Burundians will vote on a proposal to extend the president’s term from five years to seven, which would allow President Pierre Nkurunziza to rule for another 14 years when his current term expires in 2020.
Burundi has faced deadly protests over Nkurunziza’s rule.