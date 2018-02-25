JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations mission in South Sudan says it has recalled a 46-member peacekeeping police unit after some members allegedly paid local women living in a protection camp for sex.
A U.N. statement says the Ghanaian policemen have been recalled from Wau to the capital, Juba.
The U.N. chief in South Sudan, David Shearer, calls it a “clear breach” of the code of conduct, which prohibits sexual relationships with vulnerable people.
“We should not have such people in this country,” South Sudan government spokesman Michael Makuei tells The Associated Press.
Most Read Stories
- Washington state lawmakers make speedy move to shield their records from the public
- ‘Suddenly there is a Confederate flag flying’ in Seattle’s Greenwood area – well, not quite
- Report: Washington state home to one of the largest cells of notorious white supremacist group WATCH
- KFC scrambles its name as it issues a 3-letter apology for its U.K. chicken crisis
- With former Husky Marcus Peters traded to the Rams, why were the Seahawks reportedly not interested?
The United Nations has 17,000 peacekeepers in civil war-torn South Sudan.
The U.N. in recent years has struggled to deal with numerous cases of sexual abuse and exploitation by peacekeepers in some of the world’s poorest nations.