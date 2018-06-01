MEXICO CITY (AP) — The United Nations is stressing that it is “impartial” in the presidential race of Mexico’s July 1 elections, after one of its agencies said it would be willing to help the front-runner clean up government purchasing and other issues.
The campaign of leftist candidate Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador published a letter Friday from the U.N. Office for Project Services saying the agency would be glad to meet with Lopez Obrador after the election to plan assistance.
Lopez Obrador holds a commanding lead in most polls and wrote to the agency earlier asking for assistance in cleaning up Mexico’s notorious contract corruption.
The deputy spokesman for the U.N. secretary-general issued a statement later Friday saying the agency’s offer “should not be interpreted as an expression of support to any candidate.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
- Facing reassignment under Trump, top Yellowstone official instead retires
- Scientists finally find the 240-million-year-old 'mother of all lizards'
- Ohio man sues after Customs takes life savings from his carry-on
- ABC and 'Roseanne': Many warning signs before racist tweet