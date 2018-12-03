UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. legal chief says new information has been received that could shed light on the mysterious 1961 plane crash that killed U.N. Secretary-General Dag Hammarskjold on a peace mission to newly independent Congo.
Miguel de Serpa Soares told the U.N. General Assembly on Monday that the information comes from intelligence, security and defense archives and other sources.
He says a preliminary review indicates the information could add to knowledge about events in 1961 as well as “the presence of foreign paramilitary and intelligence personnel in and around the Congo, and the capacity of armed forces present in and around the region at that time.”
Widely considered the U.N.’s most effective secretary-general, Hammarskjold died in the crash near Ndola Airport in modern-day Zambia, then the British protectorate of Northern Rhodesia.
