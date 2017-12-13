SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The United Nations’ independent investigator on human rights in North Korea says he plans to investigate North Korean claims that South Korea abducted 12 North Korean women.
Tomas Ojea Quintana said Thursday that he requested the South Korean government to set up a meeting with the women who had worked at a North Korean-run restaurant in China before coming to the South in April last year.
North Korea regularly accuses South Korea of abducting or enticing its citizens to defect, although Seoul denies it.
South Korea says workers chose to resettle in the South on their own. It was the largest group defection by North Koreans to the South since North Korean leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011.
Most Read Stories
- Amazon’s Seattle hiring frenzy slows sharply; what’s going on?
- Video surfaces of Seahawks' top draft pick Malik McDowell's arrest, and it is very NSFW
- Swedish Health nurses and caregivers vote no confidence in leadership
- Who knew a story about Tom the Costco doorman could restore one’s faith in humanity? | Nicole Brodeur
- Asked & Answered: What happened to Tom the Guessing Doorman at Costco?