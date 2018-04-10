UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Security Council has voted to extend the U.N. Stabilization Mission in Haiti which is training the national police and helping the government strengthen judicial and legal institutions and monitor human rights.

Russia and China abstained in Tuesday’s vote, protesting that the resolution should not be under Chapter 7 of the U.N. Charter which can authorize sanctions and be militarily enforced.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission in Haiti ended in mid-October after 13 years.

The new resolution affirms the council’s intention, based on a review of the country’s security and stability, to consider ending the stabilization mission on Oct. 15, 2019 and transitioning the U.N.’s operations to focus on the country’s development.

Elaine French, the U.S. deputy political coordinator, told the council Haiti has made continuing progress “toward security and stability.”