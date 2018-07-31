UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. experts say Iran might be willing to play “a constructive role” in ending Yemen’s war, though they add in a report that Tehran still appears to be arming Houthi Shiite rebels with ballistic missiles and drones.

According to excerpts obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press, the panel of experts raises in its latest report to the U.N. Security Council the long-rumored possibility of Iran playing a role in restoring peace to Yemen, which is facing the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

In the report’s words: “The panel believes that Iran might now be willing to play a constructive role in finding a peaceful solution for Yemen, as evident in the country’s, ultimately unsuccessful, attempt to broker a cease-fire for the holy month of Ramadan together with some European nations.”