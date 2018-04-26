UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N.’s top Mideast envoy says the Gaza Strip is “a powder keg” and declared that the world “must do everything possible to prevent another war” between Israel and the Palestinians and elsewhere in the Mideast.
Nickolay Mladenov also warned that prospects for Israeli-Palestinian peace are slipping further away, “emboldening extremists and deepening polarization and mistrust on all sides.”
He says that with tensions mounting across the region, “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict remains a perpetual source of oxygen for militants and radicals across the Middle East.”
Mladenov spoke to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Ex-policeman charged with decades-old serial killings VIEW
- 'Tase me, and you'll see what happens,' an American Airlines flier said. Police did — 10 times.
- He froze to death inside a multimillion-dollar town house — and now the state is investigating
- A lynching memorial is opening in Alabama. The country has never seen anything like it
- Recycling innovator Eric Lundgren loses appeal on computer restore discs, must serve 15-month prison term
He says there is no military solution to any Mideast conflict and added that de-escalation is critical “in this highly charged and dangerous environment.”
He urged everyone in the region “to step back from the brink.”