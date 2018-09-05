UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy for Libya says the country has lurched from one emergency to another in recent weeks and warns that the Islamic State extremist group is expanding operations and Libya could become a refuge for terrorist groups of all persuasions.

Ghassan Salame told the Security Council Wednesday that “the status quo in Libya is untenable.”

Violence that consumed the capital starting Aug. 26 “shattered the facade of calm that had prevailed in Tripoli since May 2017,” he said, and was only the latest in a series of crises that have engulfed the country.

Salame said Tripoli was “on the brink of all-out war” until the U.N. brokered a cease-fire between major parties on Sept. 4 which it is now trying to help take root as a step toward peace.