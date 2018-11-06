KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan says in a new report that 56 civilians were killed and 379 others wounded in attacks during the recent parliamentary election.

The U.N. report says 52 civilians were killed and 339 others were wounded in election day violence. The rest were killed or wounded in the days after the election when delayed polling took place in some provinces.

The numbers reveal that more civilians were harmed in recent election violence than in four previous Afghanistan national elections, according to the report. The numbers do not include casualties from violence during the 3-week campaigning period.

The report documents numerous attacks by insurgents, mainly Taliban fighters, directed at densely populated civilian areas during the elections.