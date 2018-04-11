THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A United Nations court has partly overturned the acquittal of Serbian ultranationalist Vojislav Seselj on war crimes and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment.
Seselj, accused of persecution, murder and torture during the former Yugoslavia’s bloody conflict in the 1990s, was acquitted in 2016 of nine war crimes and crimes against humanity charges.
But because he had already been in prison for almost a dozen years before returning to Belgrade in 2014, Wednesday’s sentencing will have no practical impact on him.
Seselj told the Associated Press on just prior to the reading of the verdict in The Hague, the Netherlands that “I don’t care about the ruling. Now I’ll go and have a siesta.”
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Court: Gun in glove compartment violated concealed carry law
- Man who ate world’s hottest pepper lands in hospital
- No big deal: Melania Trump comforts student who spilled water at event VIEW
- Vehicle fell into swollen California river in region where family went missing
- Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on VIEW
The prosecution had said that acquitting Seselj would have damaged the war crimes tribunal’s legacy.