UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expressing regret that the United States is ending its participation in negotiations for a Global Compact on Migration whose aim is to strengthen governance of the movement of people across borders.
The U.S. Mission to the United Nations informed Guterres over the weekend that numerous provisions in the New York Declaration that launched talks for a compact “are inconsistent with U.S. immigration and refugee policies and the Trump administration’s immigration principles.”
In the declaration, all 193 U.N. member states — including the U.S. under Barack Obama — said no country can manage international migration on its own.
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Monday that the U.S. withdrawal “is a decision which we regret, but there’s still plenty of time for U.S. engagement on this issue.”
