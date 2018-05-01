UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. says Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has pledged the United Nations’ “full support” to further talks between North Korea and South Korea and “stands ready to discuss possible forms of support.”
U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric says South Korean President Moon Jae-in asked during a Monday conversation with Guterres for U.N. support “to verify the imminent closure” of North Korea’s nuclear test site.
Dujarric said Tuesday that Moon also asked the secretary-general for U.N. support in implementing an agreement between North Korea and South Korea “to transform the demilitarized zone into a peace zone.”
He says the transformation is “provided for in the Panmunjom Declaration for Peace, Prosperity and Unification of the Korean Peninsula,” signed by Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at their historic meeting Friday.
