UNITED NATIONS (AP) — More than 30 countries that support a set of principles stressing the importance of U.N. peacekeepers protecting civilians in conflict are now asking the United Nations to hold peacekeepers accountable if they fail to do so.

A letter sent to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Tuesday and obtained by AP encourages the U.N. chief to consider repatriation and possible financial penalties “when there are substantial grounds to believe that troops have failed to uphold protection of civilian mandates.”

It encourages Guterres to take measures when peacekeepers fail to implement mandates including “holding accountable and, where appropriate, sanctioning senior mission leadership.”

Rwanda, the Netherlands and the United States initiated the principles which were adopted in Kigali in May 2015. The three countries initiated Tuesday’s letter, which was signed by 32 countries.