Share story

By
The Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved Chile’s former President Michelle Bachelet as the next U.N. human rights chief by consensus.

With a bang of his gavel, Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak on Friday gave official approval to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ selection of Bachelet. The U.N.’s 193 member states applauded.

Bachelet has been a victim of human rights abuses herself and is also a fierce advocate for women’s rights.

She was Chile’s first female president and the first head of the U.N. agency to promote gender equality, UN Women.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Bachelet and her mother were tortured after a 1973 coup led by right-wing general Augusto Pinochet ousted Marxist President Salvador Allende. Her father, Gen. Alberto Bachelet, was accused of treason and died of cardiac arrest after months of torture.

The Associated Press