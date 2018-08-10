UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly has approved Chile’s former President Michelle Bachelet as the next U.N. human rights chief by consensus.
With a bang of his gavel, Assembly President Miroslav Lajcak on Friday gave official approval to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ selection of Bachelet. The U.N.’s 193 member states applauded.
Bachelet has been a victim of human rights abuses herself and is also a fierce advocate for women’s rights.
She was Chile’s first female president and the first head of the U.N. agency to promote gender equality, UN Women.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mount Everest is a 'fecal time bomb.' Here's one man's idea for handling 14 tons of human waste.
- Rep. Devin Nunes, in secretly recorded tape, tells donors GOP majority is necessary to protect Trump: 'We're the only ones'
- Police: Alaska man, son caught on video killing bear, cubs
- Woman helps man short on cash, finds out he's Keith Urban
- Court upholds ex-Stanford swimmer's sex-assault conviction
Bachelet and her mother were tortured after a 1973 coup led by right-wing general Augusto Pinochet ousted Marxist President Salvador Allende. Her father, Gen. Alberto Bachelet, was accused of treason and died of cardiac arrest after months of torture.