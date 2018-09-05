GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has asked the head of a commission investigating corruption in Guatemala to continue leading it remotely after being barred from the country.

A U.N. statement late Tuesday says Ivan Velasquez has been asked to carry out his duties “from outside Guatemala until there is more clarity on the situation.”

It urges Guatemala to “continue to search for a solution through dialogue.”

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales’ government announced Tuesday that the Colombian official would not be allowed to return to the Central American nation. He was traveling to Washington at the time.

Velasquez’s commission has pressed a number of corruption investigations that have ensnared politicians, public servants and businesspeople.

One case over purported illicit campaign financing is pending against Morales. The president denies wrongdoing.