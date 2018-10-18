NEW YORK (AP) — Outgoing U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley was introduced as the next president of the United States at a white-tie gala in New York where she poked fun at her own Indian heritage, her boss and the current political climate.

The former South Carolina governor made the jabs Thursday night at the annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner, a charity event that raises money for impoverished children.

Haley joked she was invited to the event because they wanted an Indian woman, but Sen. Elizabeth Warren failed her DNA test. She also said the president advised her if she gets stuck for laughs just brag about his accomplishments.

The annual roast, hosted by New York Archbishop Cardinal Timothy Dolan, draws luminaries from finance and politics.

Last year’s speaker was House Speaker Paul Ryan.