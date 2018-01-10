AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — U.N. agencies are sending aid to some 50,000 displaced Syrians in a remote desert camp for the first time since June, hoisting supplies by crane across the sealed Jordan-Syria border.
Residents of the Rukban encampment, a majority of them women and children, live in harsh conditions. Food and other staples are in short supply and many can’t afford black market goods.
Jordan sealed the border on security grounds in June 2016, after Islamic State extremists killed seven Jordanian border guards.
The closure severely disrupted aid shipments.
Most Read Stories
- Sources: Georgia QB Jacob Eason, the former Lake Stevens star, expected to transfer to UW
- The Weeknd dumps H&M after monkey sweatshirt ad
- Darrell Bevell fired as offensive coordinator of the Seahawks
- Seattle settles with 2 former library guards who sued over kisses, spanking
- With transfer Jacob Eason, Huskies would have embarrassment of QB riches
U.N. agencies said Wednesday that the Syrians are in urgent need of aid. Shipments include food, solar lamps, children’s clothes, blankets and bread stoves.
Jordan says the crane-drop is a one-off, and that the U.N. must supply Rukban from Syria.