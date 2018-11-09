GENEVA (AP) — The U.N.’s migration agency has released a survey of migrants in a caravan heading toward the United States in which nearly half of respondents said they are fleeing violence or insecurity.

The International Organization for Migration questioned 286 people in a caravan of about 1,700 people who left El Salvador’s capital on Oct. 31. IOM said it was one of several caravans crossing into Mexico.

Nearly four-fifths of respondents said they were seeking a better life in the U.S. About 45 percent said they were fleeing violence or insecurity. About 3 percent cited hopes for family reunification, and some 8 percent said they were LGBTI.

Respondents could provide more than one answer.

U.S. President Donald Trump has suggested terrorists or criminals could be among the migrants heading toward the U.S.