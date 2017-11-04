MADISON, Miss. (AP) — The University of Mississippi Medical Center is closing its Madison wellness center at the end of the month.
This comes less than a year after UMMC closed two Jackson wellness centers amid major budget cuts.
The Clarion-Ledger reports UMMC spokesman Marc Rolph said the closure of the Madison center, which was high in rent, is a continuation of the budget reduction necessitated by cuts earlier this year.
UMMC sent a letter to members Nov. 2, notifying them of its decision not to renew its lease in Madison. UMMC is negotiating relocation nearby but said it is not likely a new location will open before the existing center closes.
The center will close Nov. 30.
___
Information from: The Clarion-Ledger, http://www.clarionledger.com